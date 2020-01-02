Secretary of State invites Michiganders to join new commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Secretary of State’s office reached out to thousands of people with an invitation to join a new state commission.

Michiganders voted in 2018 to create a new redistricting commission that would help map out the state’s voting districts. Of those 250,000 randomly selected people and others who choose to apply, the final group will have just 13 voters.

Four of them will be Democrats, four Republicans and five people who identify as Independents.

Even if you didn’t get a letter from the Secretary of State’s office, you can still apply to be on the commission as long as you’re a registered Michigan voter. The applications are open online or you can mail them in until June 1st this year.

Eventually that pool will be narrowed down to just 200 finalists that will include 60 Democrats, 60 Republicans and 80 Independent voters. Half of that group of finalists must come from the list of people who were randomly selected and on the mailing list from December 30th.

Once they’re selected, commissioners will have the ability to shape Congressional, Senate and House districts. They’ll be changing the districts based on the results of the 2020 census. Any changes the group makes to those districts won’t go into effect until the election cycle in 2022.

The commission will also hold open houses during the redistricting process.