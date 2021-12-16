Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on legislation to enable military training to count toward civilian CDLs

(NewsNation Now) — Fans of Bruce Springsteen have long admired his independence, his refusal to be pigeonholed and his defiance of the strictures placed on artists by corporate-minded music moguls. He's been seen as a rebel and as a symbol for the working-class American who puts on his or her jeans every day and goes out to play a four-hour concert in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, each of whom paid upward of $50 for the privilege.

This sale is just the latest in a string of recent catalog sales, which show aging artists cashing in on their life's work and taking a fat paycheck in exchange for their love songs and diatribes, their pop hits and dark musings on the futility of life.