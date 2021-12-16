Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on legislation to enable military training to count toward civilian CDLs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is now providing a statement on the legislation to enable military training to count toward civilian CDLs.

“Those who serve in our armed forces undergo extensive training to fulfill their duties, and often receive certifications specific to their services, including commercial driver’s licenses. It is past time for the law to be changed to allow the license they have earned during active duty to serve them in civilian life as well. Supporting our veterans continues to be one of my top priorities, and I’m grateful to see House Bill 4787 is on its way to the governor. I look forward to implementing the necessary changes within our department to ensure military veterans who have successfully earned the equivalent of a CDL do not have to repeat the process.”

