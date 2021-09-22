Secretary of State mobile office brings people government services

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that next month she is launching a mobile office to aid Michiganders with limited access to Secretary of State offices and the internet, including senior centers, homeless shelters, foster care facilities and other community organizations.

“In addition to our expanded online services, new self-service machines and convenient scheduled and walk-up in-person services, the mobile office will go even further to make government work for all Michiganders. It is another way we are making our services convenient and accessible for all Michiganders by bringing them directly to senior centers and other underserved communities.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Funds have been requested from the state legislature for additional mobile offices to help residents in other urban and rural regions of the state.

The Secretary of State Mobile Office will travel to and operate out of the lobbies and gathering places of partner organizations to offer services such as processing driver’s license and state ID applications, corrections and renewals; disability parking placard applications, renewals and replacements; and vehicle title and registration transactions.

Community organizations that are interested in hosting the mobile office can get more details and apply at Michigan.gov/SOSMobile