See who’s making some wild Big Game picks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk with head coach Andy Reid during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

One of the many traditions tied to the Super Bowl is predicting the winner.

This Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Miami to determine the NFL champion.

There are mountains of statistics and hours of experts bloviating about the game, players, coaches and whatever else they can think of.

So, in the face of all that data, you know you can rely on the animals to make accurate predictions.

Like Woody the Woodchuck at the Howell Nature Center.

Courtesy: Howell Nature Center

Woody ran around for about three minutes before finally showing more interest in the Chiefs that the 49ers.

Or maybe you prefer a more heavyweight choice? Fiona the hippo got very carried away making her choice at her Cincinnati Zoo home.

How could you go wrong with those selections?