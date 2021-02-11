Semi crash closes part of I-69 Thursday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A crash involving a semi shut down part of Westbound I-69 near U.S. 127 Thursday morning.





According to the DeWitt Township Fire Chief, the semi did a 180 and flipped over. The roof ripped off the trailer, so before the truck could be pulled out of the ditch, all of the stuff inside needed to be removed by hand.

Officials expect part of the road to remain closed until later this afternoon. The open lane is moving at a very slow speed.

No one was hurt in the crash, and only the semi was involved. The cause remains under investigation.