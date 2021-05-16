UPDATE: Crash involving semi, car remains under investigation

UPDATE: 5/17/21 @ 8:49 AM (WLNS)– The Clinton County Sheriff’s officer responded to a crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on US 127 near Superior Drive in Bingham Township, involving a semi-truck and another vehicle.

According to deputies, a Chevrolet Spark driven by an 86-year-old St Johns woman pulled out from Superior Drive onto 127 slowly. The Semi-Truck driven by a 60-year-old man from New Hudson Michigan, was also northbound and attempted to avoid the slow car by switching into the left lane, but the driver of the Chevrolet Spark then turned in front of the truck in order to take the Michigan turn to head back south.

The Semi-truck at this point swerved to avoid the vehicle and overturned.

Both drivers were transported to Sparrow Hospital –Lansing Campus with non –life threatening injuries

The crash remains under investigation.

The Clinton County Sheriff Office was assisted by St Johns Fire, Clinton Area Ambulance, and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

