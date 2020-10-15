Sen. Gary Peters’ abortion story makes a continuing impact

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—- Michigan Senator Gary Peters made U.S. Senate history over the weekend when decided to publicly share his personal abortion story with Elle Magazine.

During that exclusive interview, the Michigan Senator told the story of how he and his wife faced an unwanted abortion, due to medical complications when she was pregnant with their second child.

Peters says that abortion saved her life.

“It’s a story of how gut-wrenching and complicated decisions can be related to reproductive health, a situation I went through with my first wife.” Sen. Gary Peters to Elle Magazine

My story is one that’s tragically shared by so many Americans.



It’s a story of gut-wrenching and complicated decisions — but it’s important for folks to understand families face these situations every day.https://t.co/VA3VDbjWrO — Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) October 12, 2020

Four months into the pregnancy, Heidi’s water broke, leaving the baby in a state it could not survive. Doctors told the family to go home and wait for a natural miscarriage, only that didn’t happen.

After returning to the hospital due to his wife’s failing health, Peters says the doctors sent his family home again, due to a hospital policy banning abortions, which would speed the process along.

According to Peters, even when the situation got dire, the hospital’s board wouldn’t grant the doctor’s appeal to perform the abortion.

“I still vividly remember he left a message on the answering machine saying, ‘They refused to give me permission, not based on good medical practice, simply based on politics. I recommend you immediately find another physician who can do this procedure quickly.” Sen. Gary Peters to Elle Magazine

The family was able to get into another hospital, and Heidi was able to get the abortion that possibly saved her life.

Peters says he sharing the story now because the right to make such decisions as a family, free of politics, has never been more at stake. He says he is alarmed by the threat President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, poses to women’s reproductive rights.

Barrett has spent the last four days undergoing questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee. She’s argued if confirmed to the court, her only opinion will be based on law.

A vote on her confirmation is expected in the coming weeks.

You can read Senator Peter’s Elle Magazine exclusive story here.