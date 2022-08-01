LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A field hearing is taking place Monday to talk about how the state and local governments can better tackle the issue of PFAS.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, the Chairman of Homeland Security and the Governmental Affairs Committee, will try and help come up with a new plan of action.

The hearing is taking place at 10 a.m. at Michigan State University’s Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building.

Officials say they are focusing on this issue now because it’s been an environmental crisis affecting people across the nation.

The hearing will examine federal efforts and coordination with state and local governments to clean up and prevent contamination from PFAS.

PFAS are chemicals found in common products like nonstick pans, food packaging, and personal care products.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 95% of the U.S. population has PFAS in their bodies.

Officials say these substances don’t easily break down and they can stay in your body along with the environment for decades.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy, more than 1.5 million residents have been drinking water contaminated with these substances.

Officials also say PFAS has been linked to specific cancers.

Discussion at Monday’s hearing will focus on the impacts PFAS has had on Michiganders, and direct attention to how the federal government can better coordinate with state, and local governments to clean up these toxic chemicals.