Sen. Hertel introduces bills for suicide prevention education

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. (D-East Lansing) has introduced legislation aimed at preventing adolescent suicide and improving bullying laws.

Senate Bill 192 would require school personnel to be trained in identifying the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and depression, and the protective factors that prevent suicide. It would also require that students receive age-appropriate instruction to increase awareness of warning signs and risk factors for suicide and depression.

“Many young people are suffering in silence every day. We need to equip school personnel and their peers with the tools and resources to identify when someone’s struggling and get them the help they need.” Senator Hertel

Senate Bill 193 would update and strengthen existing anti-bullying laws through a number of changes, including outlining policies for prompt parental notice and investigations, requiring schools to use Michigan’s bullying reporting app OK2SAY, clarifying cyberbullying definitions, and updating schools’ required reported data on bullying.

Both bills were inspired by families from Sen. Hertel’s district. Kevin and Tammy Epling of East Lansing lost their son, Matt, to suicide in 2002 after a bullying incident. Eric Thompson and Patty Morley of Haslett lost their son, Evan, to suicide in 2016 after he displayed emotional distress.

“AFSP proudly supports this legislation because we know it can save lives. We all have a responsibility to ensure safety across all contexts in which our young people live, learn, and play. In our schools, staff interact with children and teens daily and are in a prime position to recognize the signs of suicide risk and make appropriate referrals. We also know that empowering students to recognize the signs of suicide risk in themselves and others will help to reduce stigma and contribute to a school culture where it is a sign of strength to seek help.” Corbin Standley, Board of Directors Chairman for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Michigan.

Youth suicide has been steadily increasing for more than a decade. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 15-24, with 1 in 5 high school students experiencing bullying. Some demographics among young people are even more at risk. A 2020 survey by the Trevor Project reported 40% of LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.