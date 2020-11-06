Sen. Moss on Legislature’s Saturday election hearing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WLNS) — Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) issued the following statement after legislative Republicans scheduled a joint House and Senate Oversight Committee meeting tomorrow morning regarding Tuesday’s election:

“Proposal 3 in 2018, which provided for no-reason absentee voting and more, received greater support than any other statewide proposal or candidate that year. It was the ‘winningest’ thing on our ballot because both Democrats and Republicans believed that expanding voting access ¾ including voting by mail ¾ is integral for a healthy democracy to function.

On Friday afternoon, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield addressed claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Every single legal vote needs to be counted, regardless of who cast it or who they voted for. And then the candidate who wins the most of those votes will win Michigan’s electoral votes, just like it always has been. Nothing about that process will change in 2020.

Senator Moss added, “in 2020, this system worked, and more than 5.5 million Michiganders voted by mail, via dropbox or at the polls. We don’t need to hold legislative hearings just for some to grandstand and sow doubt in our democratic process. Instead, we need to respect and uphold the will of the people in Michigan.”

On Wednesday, people outside of the absentee vote counting place at the TCF Center in Detroit were chanting, “stop the counting” as the windows were being covered.

In Detroit, a few dozen Trump supporters gathered outside the TCF Center Thursday morning, as election workers counted absentee ballots inside. They held signs that said “stop the steal” and “stop the cheat.”

A small group of counter-protesters gathered on the other side of the street, and the two sides shouted at each other. Trump’s supporters occasionally mocked those on the other side over a loudspeaker.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel insisted Wednesday that both parties and the public had been given access to the tallying, “using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”

RELATED: