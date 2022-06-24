LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials across the country are reacting to the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, including here in Michigan.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Tim Walberg, local officials and more have already released statements on the news. You can find those in the link below.

A couple of officials are holding press conferences as well.

United States Senator Gary Peters is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Peters has had personal experience with abortion, which he has shared in the past.

“This decision will have immediate, catastrophic consequences for women and families. Women who are victims of rape or incest will not be able to seek an abortion in many parts of the country,” Peters said

You can watch Peter’s press conference at the top of the page.

In addition, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be speaking with the media at 1 p.m. which you can also watch at the top of the page.