Sen. Shirkey calls for investigation into de-wormer as COVID-19 treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MI Senator Mike Shirkey is calling for a deeper investigation into Ivermectin, a de-worming agent that is being used to treat COVID-19.
Shirkey tweeted a link to a website called c19ivermectin.com, asking why both America and Michigan are not looking into the drug further.
The FDA strongly advises against using Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID, citing the most effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Additionally, the FDA says that taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a health advisory on Aug. 26 about the increase in Ivermectin prescriptions being written, with 90,000 prescriptions having been written during the week of Aug. 13.
The CDC has also reported increased Ivermectin-related poison control calls and hospitalizations in 2021.