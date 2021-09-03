Sen. Shirkey calls for investigation into de-wormer as COVID-19 treatment

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey watches during the State of the State in Lansing, Mich. Shirkey and fellow Republicans have threatened to withhold billions of dollars for schools unless Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments. Whitmer called the move “cruel and reckless.” (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MI Senator Mike Shirkey is calling for a deeper investigation into Ivermectin, a de-worming agent that is being used to treat COVID-19.

Shirkey tweeted a link to a website called c19ivermectin.com, asking why both America and Michigan are not looking into the drug further.

I am not qualified to determine the veracity of these studies. That requires medical professionals. However, these claims beg the question why the medical community in America (or MI) isn't at least vigorously investigating?https://t.co/ODiaaMUxFp — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) September 3, 2021

The FDA strongly advises against using Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID, citing the most effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Additionally, the FDA says that taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a health advisory on Aug. 26 about the increase in Ivermectin prescriptions being written, with 90,000 prescriptions having been written during the week of Aug. 13.

The CDC has also reported increased Ivermectin-related poison control calls and hospitalizations in 2021.