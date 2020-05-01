Sen. Shirkey condemns “so-called protesters”

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is taking to social media to voice his position on some of Thursday’s protesters who gathered inside and outside the Capitol Thursday.

Even while other protesters roamed the Capitol Thursday, chanting and crowding the halls, Shirkey did have discussions with a number of people in the Senate gallery.

The protests Thursday were held on the Capitol lawn where a line-up of speakers addressed the crowd, estimated by police to be between 800-1,000 people.

Groups were later admitted into the Capitol where the protests continued.

They were calling for Governor Whitmer to relax her “Stay Home – Stay Safe” restrictions, currently scheduled to remain in place until May 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar