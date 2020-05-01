Sen. Shirkey condemns “so-called protesters”

A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is taking to social media to voice his position on some of Thursday’s protesters who gathered inside and outside the Capitol Thursday.

My statement on so-called protestors who used intimidation and the threat of physical harm to stir up fear and feed rancor. I condemn their behavior and tactics. They do not represent the Senate Republicans. At best, those so-called protestors are a bunch of jackasses. pic.twitter.com/641jOzXRDi — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) May 1, 2020

Even while other protesters roamed the Capitol Thursday, chanting and crowding the halls, Shirkey did have discussions with a number of people in the Senate gallery.

The protests Thursday were held on the Capitol lawn where a line-up of speakers addressed the crowd, estimated by police to be between 800-1,000 people.

Groups were later admitted into the Capitol where the protests continued.

They were calling for Governor Whitmer to relax her “Stay Home – Stay Safe” restrictions, currently scheduled to remain in place until May 15.