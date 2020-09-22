Sen. Stabenow holds town hall for World Alzheimer’s Month

September is World Alzheimer’s Month.

Today, Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow and the Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association go together online to talk about how coronavirus continues to impact people in long-term care facilities and the challenges they face, like isolation and lack of testing.

With the recent death of Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senator Stabenow said people with Alzheimer’s will be impacted.



“The court’s decisions now are going to effect Alzhemier’s disease in coverage and health car, in a very real way, it’s not theoretical anymore,” Stabenow said.