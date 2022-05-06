WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – United States Senator Debbie Stabenow is condemning the potential decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Stabenow says this would be an intrusion on a woman’s right to privacy.

“Women have a right to make our own health care decisions. And banning abortion doesn’t stop abortions. It just stops safe and legal abortions,” Stabenow told The Rundown.

“It all comes down to who makes the decision on your health care, who makes the decision for your life for your future as a woman in America. Republicans in the United States Senate who want to make the decision for you, a right-wing Supreme Court who wants to make the decision for you,” she said.

