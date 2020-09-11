Senate Bills would create child abuse registry

Three bipartisan bills in Lansing would create a new statewide registry for convicted child abusers.

It’s known as Wyatt’s Law. The bills were just approved by committee and now head to the full senate.

These bills would require the Michigan State Police to create and maintain the registry and make its info available online for the public.

Anyone convicted of child abuse after January 1 or who is on a similar list in another state would have to register with the state for the next 10 years.

Registered child abusers would also have to keep the state updated if they change their name or move to a new address.