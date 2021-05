LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers in the Senate approved a bill that would exempt high school graduation ceremonies from state orders that restrict crowd sizes due to Covid-19.

This legislation would give those ceremonies the freedom to operate at any crowd size they want.

The bill passed with all Senate Republicans and two Democrats in support.

It’s now going to the house for approval, but even if the house approves the bill, Governor Gretchen Whitmer could veto it.