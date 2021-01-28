Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says Whitmer “looked delightful” without mask in State of State speech

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, watches during the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said today on WJR Radio that Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivering her speech last night without a mask was the “most important,” part of the speech.

Shirkey also added that it moved the state “from control and fear to opportunity and trust,” and said “she looked delightful.”

Progress Michigan released the following statement in response:

“Once again, Mike Shirkey has taken it upon himself to remind the entire state that he’s a sexist creep,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “If he acted this way in just about any other business he’d be fired—but instead of holding him accountable, Michigan Republicans made him their leader. Of course, we know better than to expect any real accountability from a man who has repeatedly and unapologetically made bigoted and disrespectful comments like this, but we also know that Michigan voters deserve much better from their leaders.”