Senate Majority Leader Shirkey had COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, watches during the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey had coronavirus in late December.

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, tested positive Dec. 23 after developing a fever and fatigue, his office said Wednesday. He quarantined at home to recover and reported his positive test to the Senate Business Office.

Based on his own contact tracing, Shirkey’s office says, the senator thinks he was exposed Dec. 19.

He was at the state Capitol on Dec. 21, at which point he was on the House floor to hear former Speaker Lee Chatfield’s goodbye speech. Shirkey’s office said he wore a mask while on the House floor. However, in video provided by the House’s public TV feed, Shirkey can be seen removing the mask after greeting Chatfield.

He can also be seen hugging and shaking hands while still masked.