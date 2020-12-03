Senate passes ALS Disability Insurance Access Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow is voicing her approval after the ALS Disability Insurance Access Act cleared the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It is sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it. According to the ALS Association, the average survival time after diagnosis is about three years. While some patients can live for decades with ALS, this is not the norm.

The bill approved today would waive the 5-month waiting period for people diagnosed with ALS to get access to Social Security disability insurance and Medicare.

“Families in Michigan coping with an ALS diagnosis already endure tremendous hardships,” Sen. Stabenow said today. “The last thing they should deal with is unnecessary waiting periods for their Social Security Disability Insurance.”

The bill now goes to the U.S. House for consideration. Click here to read the text of the bill.