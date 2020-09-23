Senator Gary Peters has a 2-point lead on John James

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In the race for Michigan’s Senate seat, a recent statewide poll by the marketing resource group shows incumbent democrat Senator Gary Peters has a 2-point lead on Republican challenger John James.

Results show Peters has a lot of support from people in Wayne and Oakland Counties and parts of Mid-Michigan.

Strong support for James is coming from West Michigan, North Michigan and the Flint, Saginaw-Bay City Region.

