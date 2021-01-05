Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow issue statements after meeting with Biden’s Secretary of Energy-Designate Jennifer Grandholm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Senators Debbie stabenow and Gary Peters issued statements today after virtually meeting with President-Elect Joe Biden’s Secretary of Energy-designate and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm.

“I was pleased to meet with Governor Granholm today to discuss her vision for our country’s energy future and clean energy issues important to Michiganders,” said Peters.

“Governor Granholm has the track record needed to aggressively combat climate change — in a way that boosts our economy — protect the Great Lakes for future generations and support groundbreaking research that will keep our nation at the forefront of innovation. She’s been an incredible champion for Michigan families, and I look forward to working with her through the confirmation process and in the coming months and years.”

“I had a great discussion with Governor Granholm about how Michigan’s manufacturers can help our country transition to a clean energy economy,” Stabenow Said.

“Michigan put the world on wheels and continues to be at the forefront of innovative technologies. Governor Granholm knows about the need to support American jobs as we fight the climate crisis, and will make that her focus as the next Secretary of Energy. I strongly support her nomination”