Senator Peters inducted into MI Military and Veterans Hall of Honor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters was inducted into the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor today.

Peters served as a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

I am deeply humbled to be inducted alongside so many who have served our nation – and state – with honor and valor. I often think of those I served with in the U.S. Navy Reserve as I approach my work in the United States Senate – because to us, all that mattered was a shared commitment to service. That’s why I’ll continue working to honor our military and veterans – whether it’s by expanding access to apprenticeship opportunities for veterans or ensuring that veterans suffering the invisible wounds of war can receive the care they were wrongly denied.” Senator Peters, former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

Senator Peters served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for more than a decade in units at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Peters then earned a Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist designation and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Peters spent some of his reserve duty in the Persian Gulf region supporting Operation Southern Watch.

After the September 11th attacks, Peters volunteered again for drilling status.