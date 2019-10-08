Senator releases report on climate impacts in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A U.S. Senator is discussing climate impacts in Michigan.



U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow led a roundtable discussion today at an event on public health as well as how Michigan is leading efforts towards a cleaner and more efficient future.



“Our state’s investments in renewable and zero emission electricity, energy efficiency and new vehicle technologies are already creating good-paying jobs,” said Senator Stabenow in a written statement.



A new report documents scientific research on the impact of climate change in Michigan.



“Air pollution like smog poses a serious threat to our nation’s health,“ said Kenneth Fletcher, Director of Advocacy at American Lung Association in Michigan and Ohio.



“Climate change is threatening the health of Michiganders in communities across the state right now, from extreme weather to record-high water levels and toxic algae blooms,” said Anne Marie Hertl, West Michigan Regional Coordinator of Michigan League of Conservation Voters.



The report outlines how Michigan is uniquely positioned to address the climate crisis through improved energy efficiency, clean energy vehicles and infrastructure, and renewable and zero emission electricity.



According to a statement by the Senator, Michigan currently ranks first in the Midwest for clean energy jobs and fifth in the country. Michigan’s clean-energy industry is expected to grow another 9% in 2019, more than any other state in the Midwest.



“Finding proactive solutions helps us protect and promote the health of Ingham County residents every day,” said Debbie Edokpolo, Deputy Health Officer of Ingham County Health Department.



Michigan is transitioning towards a cleaner energy portfolio and numerous cities have committed to achieving as much as 100% renewable energy generation in the coming decades. There are more than 11,400 renewable energy jobs in Michigan, including more than 10,000 focused on the manufacturing and installation of wind turbines and solar panels.