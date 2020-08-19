Senator Stabenow and Rep. Slotkin look at impact of Postal Service Problems

WLNS-TV Mich- Changes at the U.S. Postal Service this year have turned political.

Democrats accused Pres. Trump’s campaign of trying to sabotage the election by manipulating the postal service.

Senator Debbie Stabenow and Elissa Slotkin held a news conference today highlighting how those changes are impacting people in Michigan.

This week, many lawmakers and workers have come together to send a message that the Post Office needs help.

Hours are being cut and many mailboxes and sorting machines have been removed, and that’s causing mail to pile up.

Senator Stabenow tells 6 news, “I think post master general should resign not only should they stop what they’re doing they should put back the machines.”

Although the Post master said he will pause all changes until after the election, many say that is not enough and they want supplies to be returned.