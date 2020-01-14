Senator Stabenow announces more than $700k in rural Michigan renewable energy upgrades

WASHINGTON (WLNS):

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced $773,000 in federal investments to help Michigan farmers and small business combat the climate crisis by making their operations more energy efficient.

The money will fund 25 projects including solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling units and equipment and lighting upgrades.

“While carbon pollution poses a major threat to our Michigan way of life, farmers and rural business owners are stepping up to be part of the solution,” said Senator Stabenow. “These investments will expand the use of renewable energy and clean energy technology and help lower utility costs for our farmers and small businesses.”

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program, which is a part of the 2018 Farm Bill co-authored by Senator Stabenow.

The bipartisan bill is supported by 87 Senators. In addition to the rural clean energy investments, the bill improved crop insurance, agriculture conservation programs, and forest health initiatives to help address the climate crisis.