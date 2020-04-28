Senator Stabenow announces over $54M for certified behavioral health clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow today announced that 18 Michigan community mental health organizations have been selected as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

Michigan will receive $54,452,014 in new funding for the clinics as a result of the passage of the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act by Senator Stabenow and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO).

$4,000,000 is earmarked for the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton & Ingham Counties.

This law established new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, which are transforming the way behavioral health and addiction treatment services are delivered across the country.

These clinics are required to provide a comprehensive set of services including 24/7/365 crisis services; outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services; immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses; and care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veteran groups.

$200 million has been secured in the FY 2020 appropriations bill and $250 million in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the national Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grants program. This program is administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. To date, Senator Stabenow has secured over $88 million in funding for Michigan community mental health centers.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown a spotlight on the urgent need to fund community mental health and addiction services. Now, more Michigan families who are struggling during this pandemic will get critical behavioral health services they need close to home,” said Senator Stabenow.

The following clinics are receiving up to $4,000,000 in funding over two years:

CALHOUN COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

Battle Creek, Michigan

$3,995,541

COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY OF CLINTON, EATON & INGHAM COUNTIES

Lansing, Michigan

$4,000,000

COMMUNITY NETWORK SERVICES, INC.

Novi, Michigan

$4,000,000

COUNTY OF MUSKEGON

Muskegon, Michigan

$4,000,000

COUNTY OF WASHTENAW

Ypsilanti, Michigan

$3,909,829

DETROIT RECOVERY PROJECT, INC.

Detroit, Michigan

$4,000,000

MACOMB COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH

Clinton Township, Michigan

$3,414,999

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

Port Huron, Michigan

$4,000,000

TEAM MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Dearborn, Michigan

$3,210,353

WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH SYSTEM

Ludington, Michigan

$ 4,000,000

The following clinics are receivingup to $2,000,000 in funding for one year.

EASTER SEALS-MICHIGAN, INC.

Auburn Hills, Michigan

$2,000,000

GENESEE HEALTH SYSTEM

Flint, Michigan

$2,000,000

GUIDANCE CENTER

Southgate, Michigan

$1,991,028

HEGIRA PROGRAMS, INC.

Livonia, Michigan

$1,986,519

JUDSON CENTER, INC.

Farmington Hills, Michigan

$2,000,000

KALAMAZOO COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES

Kalamazoo, Michigan

$2,000,000

NETWORK180

Grand Rapids, Michigan

$1,999,947

SAGINAW COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

Saginaw, Michigan

$1,943,798