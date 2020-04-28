Senator Stabenow announces over $54M for certified behavioral health clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow today announced that 18 Michigan community mental health organizations have been selected as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
Michigan will receive $54,452,014 in new funding for the clinics as a result of the passage of the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act by Senator Stabenow and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO).
$4,000,000 is earmarked for the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton & Ingham Counties.
This law established new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, which are transforming the way behavioral health and addiction treatment services are delivered across the country.
These clinics are required to provide a comprehensive set of services including 24/7/365 crisis services; outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services; immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses; and care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veteran groups.
$200 million has been secured in the FY 2020 appropriations bill and $250 million in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the national Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grants program. This program is administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. To date, Senator Stabenow has secured over $88 million in funding for Michigan community mental health centers.
“The COVID-19 crisis has shown a spotlight on the urgent need to fund community mental health and addiction services. Now, more Michigan families who are struggling during this pandemic will get critical behavioral health services they need close to home,” said Senator Stabenow.
The following clinics are receiving up to $4,000,000 in funding over two years:
CALHOUN COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY
Battle Creek, Michigan
$3,995,541
COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY OF CLINTON, EATON & INGHAM COUNTIES
Lansing, Michigan
$4,000,000
COMMUNITY NETWORK SERVICES, INC.
Novi, Michigan
$4,000,000
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
Muskegon, Michigan
$4,000,000
COUNTY OF WASHTENAW
Ypsilanti, Michigan
$3,909,829
DETROIT RECOVERY PROJECT, INC.
Detroit, Michigan
$4,000,000
MACOMB COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH
Clinton Township, Michigan
$3,414,999
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY
Port Huron, Michigan
$4,000,000
TEAM MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
Dearborn, Michigan
$3,210,353
WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH SYSTEM
Ludington, Michigan
$ 4,000,000
The following clinics are receivingup to $2,000,000 in funding for one year.
EASTER SEALS-MICHIGAN, INC.
Auburn Hills, Michigan
$2,000,000
GENESEE HEALTH SYSTEM
Flint, Michigan
$2,000,000
GUIDANCE CENTER
Southgate, Michigan
$1,991,028
HEGIRA PROGRAMS, INC.
Livonia, Michigan
$1,986,519
JUDSON CENTER, INC.
Farmington Hills, Michigan
$2,000,000
KALAMAZOO COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES
Kalamazoo, Michigan
$2,000,000
NETWORK180
Grand Rapids, Michigan
$1,999,947
SAGINAW COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY
Saginaw, Michigan
$1,943,798