Senator Stabenow holds discussion on climate crisis in the state

From allergies to asthma, to more jobs for Michigan.



Climate change is going to change the way we live in the Great Lakes state.



That is according to Michigan U-S Senator Debbie Stabenow who released a report on the topic this morning.



Senator Stabenow held a round table based on an outline in a new report she released on the climate crisis happening in the state.



The Senator says solving the climate crisis can not only help our health, but also our economy.



She says Michigan is leading efforts towards a cleaner and more efficient future.



Through clean energy vehicles, infrastructure, renewable and zero emission electricity.



Michigan currently ranks first in the Midwest for clean energy jobs.



Michigan’s clean-energy industry is expected to grow 9% in 2019.



She says, there is still a lot more work that needs to be done.



“When we look at where the jobs, or where the clean energy comes from. 2 out 3 of those come from energy efficiency. There’s an awful a lot of carbon in the building, in our homes, not just in transportation which is number one. The need to focus on renewable energy, but also what were doing on building codes.” said Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan.



Stabenow also adds there are currently more than 11,000 renewable energy jobs in the state.



10,000 of those are focused on manufacturing and installation of wind turbines and solar panels.