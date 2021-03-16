Senator Stabenow introduces bill to address semiconductor shortage that caused Lansing’s GM plant to close

FILE – In this July 22, 2019 file photo, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks in Detroit. Stabenow says President Donald Trump’s $16 billion bailout package for farmers hurt by the trade war with China unfairly picks winners and losers, pitting the North against the South and small farms against wealthy producers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio,File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Senator Debbie Stabenow went before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance hearing to suggest a solution to the shortage of semiconductors.

Her bipartisan bill, introduced with Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), would incentivize manufacturers to build or retool existing plants to make advanced energy parts like semiconductors and batteries and create good-paying jobs across the country.

The Lansing General Motors’ plant was shut down because of a lack of semiconductor parts, Representative Elissa Slotkin said March 11.

General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly is in Lansing, MI and is GM’s second-newest U.S. assembly plant. Constructed in 1999, it is designed around GM’s Global Manufacturing System (GMS). Lansing Grand River manufactures the Chevrolet Camaro as well as the Cadillac CT5 and CT4 family of vehicles as well as their V-series performance versions, on a single production line.