Senator Stabenow to reveal new bill to boost clean energy and create new jobs

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Wis., participates in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— On Monday, March 1, 2021, Senator Stabenow will host a virtual press conference to announce her new bill, “The American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act. ”

According to a press release from Senator Stabenow’s office, the bill will create clean energy manufacturing jobs and address supply chain shortages. Plus, this new bill will build on the 2009 program “the 48C Advanced Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit.”

The press release states this new bill will provide resources for businesses to create jobs with a wide range of energy products that include car parts, batteries, and other components.