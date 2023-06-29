LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state’s largest budget coming in at $81 billion aims to support major programs in areas ranging from education to mental health.

Millions are earmarked for health clinics across the state.

Meanwhile, DC lawmakers want to add their financial backing as long as certain criteria are met.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow toured Lansing’s Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties with other federal health leaders.

It was part of her trip to the capital city to get a closer look at how these clinics are connecting with the people who need the help the most.

At Community Mental Health, she met with more than a dozen county and city leaders who shared the benefits and the success stories of having a resource like cmhfor people to go to. Day or night.

For more than a year now, the clinic has been part of a program that gets some of its funding from Medicaid dollars to help cover costs.

Stabenow said along with new state funding, people can access well-rounded care without the burden of not having insurance.

“You can get physical health care and behavioral health care at the same place. And be able to get crisis services and that’s the comprehensive health care that’s going to make a difference for people and it also saves a whole lot of money,” she said.

The trip also allowed federal health leaders to getting a better understanding of the impact of the project.

“We know that the model of care works. They decrease homelessness, incarcerations, emergency room and hospital stays, and the use of illegal substances with 24/7 access to crisis stabilization,” said Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Stabenow said the federal project looks to add 19 other clinics to be part of the more than 500 locations around the country.