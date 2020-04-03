Senators announce more than $2 million in funding for Mid-Michigan

For local governments doing their part to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, help is on the way.

Today Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow, and Gary Peters announced new funding to assist cities in Mid-Michigan.

Nearly $3 million in total funding is on the way. The city of Lansing is set to receive $1.8 million. Jackson will receive $756,020, and East Lansing will receive $289,484. The goal of the money is to give a big boost to local governments as they respond to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says, he’s ready to put that money to good use.

“It’s community development, some of it is distressed areas, some of it is housing, some of it is infrastructure. We’re looking to see if we can use it for business rescue. We are putting together what we are hoping to have as a business rescue plan, and we want to see some of those dollars for that,” said Lansing Mayor, Andy Achor.

The funding is all a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that was signed into law a week ago. Mayor Schor says they are still trying to see what the limitations are.



The government says the funding can be used for projects such as providing new medical facilities, business, and economic development assistance, planning, and improving health care responses.

For Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, he says their community is coming together like never before, and they plan to use their grant to move forward with efforts already in motion.

“Continue to do what we can locally to help make sure that we have a good response that we can slow the disease, that we can keep people safe, and protect public health, and at the same time plan for how we can recover from the economic hardship that a lot of families are facing here in Jackson,” said Jackson Mayor, Derek Dobies.

Both mayors say they are putting together their own plan, as they now wait for the money to come in.