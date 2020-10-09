Sensory dining offered at local restaurant

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS)– Eating out can be a struggle for families with members who are autistic but a local Outback Steakhouse is stepping up to help by offering sensory dining times.

During the sensory-friendly dining, lights will be lowered and music and tv’s turned off to minimize noise.

Sensory toolboxes will also be available for diners.

This event will happen every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

These sensory friendly hours are offered locally at the Okemos location at 4880 Marsh Rd.