LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, the governor signed a proclamation declaring September 15th as Hunting and Fishing Day.
Nearly two million hunters and anglers spend more than $11.2 billion annually which supports over 171,000 jobs in Michigan.
The newly declared day will promote hunting and fishing awareness and recognize the contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation.
Michigan’s sportsmen and women were among the first conservationists to support the establishment of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to conserve fish, wildlife, and their habitat.
September 15th declared as Hunting and Fishing Day in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, the governor signed a proclamation declaring September 15th as Hunting and Fishing Day.