Serena Williams reveals photos of her daughter Olympia, looking like a tennis pro at age 2

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Serena Williams returns a shot to Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association’s tournament presentation Wednesday, June 17, 2020, that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

CBS Serena Williams has found a new doubles partner — her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia. The tennis superstar shared photos of the duo practicing together Thursday, looking like a match made in heaven.

Williams and Olympia, who turns three in September, sported marching purple athletic outfits to practice together. The 23-time grand slam champion posted photos of the training session to Instagram, showing the pair celebrating on the court.

Olympia already looks like a pro, crouching and expertly holding her racket in anticipation. A video shows them high-fiving before Olympia walks off the court — dropping her racket for her mother to pick up.

“I just love her and you too much,” Williams’ sister Venus commented. “If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!”

“Six pack baby stroooooong,” her father, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, wrote on his daughter’s own Instagram.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams, 38, hasn’t played a formal match in about six months. In a video posted in June, she announced she will be returning to play at the U.S. Open in August — a tournament she’s won six times.

“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York,” she said. “I feel like USTA is gonna do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe.”