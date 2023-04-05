EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a serious car crash has caused portions of Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing to be blocked off.

At least two cars appear to be damaged.

Lake Lansing Road has been blocked off past Meijer.

Michigan State Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Meridian Township officers were all spotted at the scene alongside ELPD.

One witness told 6 News that the crash appeared to be a head-on collision.

This is a developing story. 6 News photojournalists are on-scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.