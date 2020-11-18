Settlement pending in Flint Water Crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan taxpayers will pay $35 million for the next 30 years to cover the costs of the Flint Water Crisis legal settlement that is now pending in federal court.

And kids in Flint under the age of six could share in a six figure check.

The lead attorneys in the Flint water crisis settlement are crediting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the four legislative leaders for agreeing to this $35 million for 30 years payment, but some taxpayers might say, “I didn’t harm the people of flint, why should I pay for it?”

That is always the response for the community and citizens of the state when its government acts wrongly and hurts citizens in the neighborhood and community and unfortunately the community has to step in and make amends for the governments faults.

The lead in the Flint water created health problems and 65% of the money will go to those children under the age of six who could receive over 100,000 dollars.

The kids under six are the most vulnerable for the lead contamination. By most vulnerable, I mean they are most likely to develop significant cognitive and behavioral dysfunctions.

Also under the settlement, former Gov. Rick Snyder and other state employees can no longer be sued for any civil wrongdoing.

But the lead attorney’s report during Mr. Snyders deposition he had some gaps of not being able to remember.

He testified and there were a lot of gaps of memory that he couldn’t recollect about what happened despite what the documents and emails showed.

He was surrounded by people who were waving red flags and now he claims he didn’t see the red flags waving.

The former governor steadfastly contends he did nothing wrong and once he did find out about the lead in the water, he took immediate action.

Mr. Pitt reports the state attorney general could still charge the former governor with criminal wrongdoing but there’s been no word from her on that.

As for the distributions of funds, once the federal judge signs off on the agreement, the members of the class action suit will have 120 days to prove they were harmed and based on that, the court will order payments not only to the victims but the lawyers as well.