Seven MSU athletes are positive for COVID-19 in latest tests

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University has seven athletes that are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to a statement from MSU, the school tested 127 student athletes on Thursday and Friday.

The seven students who tested positive were individuals in quarantine and there will be daily check-ins by the athletic training staff.

Fifty staff members were also tested at that same time and all were negative.

Members of the football team are currently quarantining or isolating, while awaiting completion of a requested 14-day quarantine that began on July 22 and runs through Aug. 4.