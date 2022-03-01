LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday morning around 3:00 a.m. Lansing Police were called to meet with General Motors security about ‘several stolen cars.’

The cars were stolen from the GM property near William St. and S. Martin L. King Blvd., Lansing Police said.

At this time, it’s not known exactly how many cars were taken, and GM is taking inventory to let police know the number.

Security told LPD the suspects entered the GM property and later drove off in several vehicles.

Lansing Police said they heard that some of the cars stolen have already been recovered by nearby jurisdictions.

When contacted for comment, GM said they were working with local law enforcement but didn’t share any other information.