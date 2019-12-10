Several local businesses are close to getting recreational marijuana retail licenses

In just eight days, Michigans weed sales exceeded $1.6 million bringing in a healthy $270,000 in Michigan taxes.
With the demand high, many local businesses are trying to get their hands on a recreational marijuana retail license. Out of the 97 businesses pre-qualified by the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, there are at least five locally.
Fresh Coast Provisioning LLC in East Lansing, Choice Laboratories in Jackson County, FPaw Michigan LLC in Lansing, Green Sunrise Products in Owosso, and Green Peak Innovations in Lansing.
Even though the companies are registered in the above cities it does not mean they have to sell in the area.