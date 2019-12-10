Several local businesses are close to getting recreational marijuana retail licenses

HONOR, Mich. (WLNS) - Police searched a 1,000-acre area in Northern Michigan to continue searching for a missing woman.

K-9 units trained to find human remains scoured the area unsuccessfully over the weekend.

This was the third and final large-scale search of the woods around a cabin she disappeared from over 50 days ago, according to our media partners at MLive.

Adrienne Quintal of Southfield disappeared from the family cabin during the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 17 and hasn’t been seen since.

The 47-year-old woman called a friend in the Detroit area around 2:30 a.m. the day she disappeared, describing a dramatic shoot-out with two men.

The friend called police about 10 minutes later but sent them to the wrong address, police said. It was 40 minutes before authorities arrived at the scene. By then, Quintal had disappeared and no one else was there.

Police found bullet holes in the cabin’s windows and determined the shots had come from inside.

Quintal told the friend that she’d been involved in a shoot-out with two men and had shot one of them in the face, police said, and the other man was shooting at her. But there was no blood at the scene.

Quintal disappeared without any personal items and a gun registered to her was also found at the scene.

Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Quintal.