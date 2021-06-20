Severe storms possible in Mid-Michigan Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Condition in Mid-Michigan could be right for severe weather both early Sunday evening, and late Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to 6 News Chief Metorologist David Young, the area has a chance for strong to severe storms from roughly 5 P.M. until 11 P.M., and It could come in the form of a couple rounds of storms.

The first round may be closer to 5 pm and then another round later in the evening.





Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and even a couple tornadoes will be possible.

After 11 P.M. things begin to stabilize and the severe threat drops. It will be much cooler Monday and Tuesday!

