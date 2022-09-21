INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan saw some more severe weather Wednesday after a stormy day on Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Ingham and Eaton counties but those warnings have since expired.

In Jackson County, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in until 11:45 a.m.

The storm has quarter sized hail and damage to cars is expected.

Earlier Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Clinton County, Ionia County, northern Gratiot County, southern Isabella County, and Montcalm County, but those have expired

According to the National Weather Service, the storm carries wind gusts up to 60 mph and ping pong ball size hail.

Hail and wind damage is expected and anyone outside should find shelter immediately.

Stay with us as we’ll continue to bring you updates throughout the morning.