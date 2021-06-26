Severe weather damages homes in Lake Odessa

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WLNS) — Today’s destructive weather wreaked havoc across Mid-Michigan. Several homes in Lake Odessa were damaged, and the town’s annual fair had to be shut down. Tonight people say the emphasis was on keeping neighbors safe.











“I’m thinking holy, I don’t know what am I going to do and I got up and looked out the window and I knew something wasn’t right and I started getting really shaky,” said Ted Thompson, a Lake Odessa resident.



Thompson lives in one of the many homes that were damaged today. He says it was a storm that he won’t soon forget.



“I heard it coming across the field, it sounded like a big freight train, and all of a sudden it just broke loose in a matter of seconds. It was here,” Thompson.

A tree landed on his parent’s brand new truck. Thompson says his only concern was his parent’s safety.



“My biggest thing was to take care of my parents you know, that was my main thing. Their safety before mine,” Thompson said.

Another home in Lake Odessa was severely damaged by the possible tornado. Neighbors say the home owner was out when she got a phone call that her house had been hit by the storm. Now the entire garage is gone.

Also today, visitors to the Lake Odessa Fair had to be shuttled to the park because the parking lot was flooded.



“And it was working out just fine but because the weather just kept coming on just like it has for the last 3 days and it’s just been a battle ever since,” said Bill King, President of the Lake Odessa Fair.

When the weather got to be more than they could handle, they escorted guests out of the park to safety.



“It just came out of nowhere. very very very powerful winds. Blew over, snap some flag poles off, and blew a couple of trailers off the block moved that about 2 feet off their location. So it was quite scary for a few employees as well as customers that we’re here,” said Joey Even, Office manager for Arnold Amusements.



Tomorrow’s fair is canceled but they do plan to be back next year.

“Thankful everybody is alright and everybody else out there that’s had the same issue tonight I hope their all safe and sound,” said Thompson. ‘

So far there are no reports of any injuries, and we’ll continue to keep you updated.