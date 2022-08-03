LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Warning for numerous Michigan counties.

As of 3 p.m., Barry, Ionia, Clinton, and Gratiot counties have been put under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The list of counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watches includes Ingham, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, and Washtenaw counties.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in multiple counties to the north and west of Lansing, including in Barry and Ionia counties.

The storm could carry a threat of hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The StormTracker 6 team has been watching this storm for a while now. 6 News Meteorologist Blake Harms said these storms will likely develop quickly, as they will have a lot of atmospheric “energy” to work with.