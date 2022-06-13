LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There remains a lot of uncertainty on exactly where storms will fire up, and hence where the greatest threat of severe weather will be.

The timing does look a bit later than what we initially thought, and flooding does look like more of a concern late Monday.

FULL REPORT

MONDAY FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 9 P.M. — Storms should form and move to the southeast. They will pose a risk of damaging winds, some hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The area in the “enhanced risk” is where the most likely location should be but some error north or south is possible.





MONDAY 9 PM UNTIL 3 AM — There may be other rounds of storms. Even though the severe weather threat is lower, flooding would become more of a concern. For areas that see multiple rounds of storms, several inches of rain would be possible! Just be aware if you have to be out tonight and don’t drive through flooded roadways.







TUESDAY — A heat advisory and excessive heat watch are in effect for the area. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees for much of the area. It will get even hotter for Wednesday!