LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across mid-Michigan Monday evening.

An enhanced risk of severe weather is in place for areas south of Lansing.

The greatest threat with any storms that develop will be damaging winds. Large hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

The flooding potential will increase for areas that see continued heavy rain overnight.

Stay tuned with 6 News throughout the day for updates.