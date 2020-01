Leoni Township, Mich. (WLNS):

A sewage overflow in Leoni Township caused roughly 400 gallons of raw wastewater to spill out into Michigan Center Lake.

The overflow was caused by an obstructed sewer main line and occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday Jan. 5.

Questions or concerns should be directed to Blair Selover, FVOP group manager at 616-588-1924.