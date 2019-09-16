Sex assault reported on MSU campus

East Lansing (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault report from over the weekend.
Police say it happened on Sunday, September 15 at Wonders Hall on campus.
Officers say that a suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
WLNS asked the MSU Police Department if the alleged suspect and victim knew each other but a spokesperson would not offer any details. We also inquired to find out a more precise time about when the alleged incident took place but police would not elaborate.
This is the second sexual assault report on campus in the last 8 days.