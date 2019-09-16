Sex assault reported on MSU campus

Given the large number of people involved in the GM strike, food banks in the area could be scrambling to keep the shelves filled.

6 news stopped by the Greater Lansing Food Bank and spoke with the Director of Operations Kim Harkness to see if they are getting prepared.

"If the strike last for a long time we might need some more resources. We might need some donations, monetary donations; that way we can support our communities. Depending how long the strike last, that's how it might impact us." said Kim Harkness, Director of Operations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

If people are interested in donating, there are plenty of things they can do.

"They can hold a food drive if they want to. They can always go to our website, which is greatlansingfoodbank.org . They can see how they can volunteer donate and be a volunteer participant in anything."