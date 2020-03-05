Sex assault survivors demand action from University of Michigan

Today Spartans and Wolverines sat side by side, this time fighting the same fight against sexual abuse.

“Don’t call me a hero because I sat on the truth of my assault for forty nine years,” said survivor, Robert Stone.

Robert Stone was one of three men to tell their stories. They spoke of the horrors they suffered at the hands of late Doctor Robert Anderson. They say it was allowed by The University of Michigan.

“The University allowed it to continue. They provided him a venue for the assaults which was his exam room,” said Stone.

Survivors say they want the truth, transparency, accountability, and justice.

Nassar survivors like Trinea Gonczar know all too well the pain these men feel, and the road they are on.

“We believe every single one of you, and we are so sorry that you have to walk the same journey as us. To tell the world that you have been sexually molested, and to put a face to injury is one of the most difficult, and terrifying things things anyone can do in their lifetime,” said Sister Survivor, and Wayne County Safe Program Victim’s Advocate, Trinea Gonczar.

The conference ended with a call on Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct a private investigation, and for The University of Michigan to do the right thing.

“This is a public health problem, and a secret in medicine, and The University of Michigan has one of the best health systems in the country. It’s one of the best academic medical institutions in the world. Embrace it. Own it. Make it right,” said Partner at Manly Stuart, and Finaldi, John Manly.