Shelby Township priest going to trial in sex abuse case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that a former Macomb County Priest is heading to trial for criminal sexual conduct (CSC).

Neil Kalina was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982 to 1985.

Kalina was charged in May 2019 and was arrested in Littlerock, California.

In all, Kalina faces the following as the case moves to trial:

two counts of second-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison

one count of first-degree CSC, a felony punishable by life in prison

First-degree criminal sexual conduct, in this case, is when a person engages in sexual penetration with a child between 13 but less than 16.

Additionally, second-degree criminal sexual conduct is when one is guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree if the person engages in sexual contact with a child between 13 but less than 16.

A second case that was charged in June was dismissed at the preliminary exam, due to the survivor being unable to proceed with the prosecution at this time.

Kalina’s first date in Macomb County Circuit Court is set for Nov. 1.

Of the 11 people charged as a part of Nessel’s Clergy Abuse Investigation, four have been convicted.

